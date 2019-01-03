New board members sworn in
News

  • Submitted by UINTAH SCHOOL DISTRICT
  • 0

Prior to Thursday night's Uintah School Board work session, new board members Harlan "Scoot" Wilkins, Robin McClellan and Dave Chivers were sworn in by Judge Clark McClellan. The new board voted to make Kurt Case its president with Robin McClellan serving as vice president.

